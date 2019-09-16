Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has through her lawyers demanded a public apology from her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, Concise News reports.

Over the weekend, Anjorin took to her Instagram handle to accuse Abraham of using fake accounts to troll her colleagues in the industry.

She also said that Abraham leaked damaging reports about her to blogs, after she was reportedly held on drug peddling suspicions during her recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

The actress however said that nothing was found on her.

Reacting to the claims, Abraham said she would let her lawyers handle the case after which she took to her handle on Monday to share cease and desist letter sent by her attorneys to Anjorin.