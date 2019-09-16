

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, September 16th, 2019.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande is set to take office as the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Concise News understands that the ceremony will take place at the UN New York headquarters on September 16 and 17, ahead of the High-Level week of the UNGA when leaders of the nations of the world take turns to address the General Assembly. This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan did not remove three governors in 2013 following a state of emergency in those areas because he felt it was illegal. Concise News understands that this statement came from former Attorney General Mohammed Adoke. Jonathan had on May 13, 2013 declared a state of emergency in some selected local government areas of Adamawa, Yobe and Borno following attacks by Boko Haram insurgents. He did not, however, remove the three governors who were members of the then-main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned the attack on Elvis Omoiri for allegedly celebrating the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Tribunal, Concise News reports. Buhari on Wednesday won his case with Atiku Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging his victory at the 2019 presidential election. The court struck out Atiku’s petition for a lack of clear evidence with the former Nigerian Vice President heading to the Supreme Court. Concise News gathered that following the court’s ruling, Omoiri was attacked by some hoodlums in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

A northern elder statesman Junaid Mohammed has said he does not believe in the zoning of the presidential seat, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that Nigeria operates an unwritten power rotation between its northern and southern part for the presidential seat. President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the North Western state of Katsina is in his second term four-year tenure. Buhari is expected to hand over to someone from southern Nigeria when the country conducts a general election in 2023. However, Junaid said he does not see anything good in zoning of the presidency, adding that most parties do not have it as an official agreement.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that Federal Government’s has ordered attacks against judges in Nigeria to stand in form of a request from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) that all banks release details of bank accounts of all justices of the Supreme Court. Concise News understands that CUPP in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, maintained that this was simultaneous with another request from a security agency to all mobile telecommunication companies to provide them with the phone log of the justices and listed Nigerians from 1st August 2018 till 10th September 2019.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his family not to sell any of the properties that were subject of an interim order of the court pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Concise News learned that the presiding judge, Justice J. K. Omotosho further directed the applicants to, on or before Tuesday, September 17, depose to an affidavit of the undertaking and adjourned to September 27, for the report. The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren made this known in a statement in Abuja.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Attorney General of the Federation, Abukabar Malami (SAN), to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to enforce the judgment ordering the immediate release of details of payments to all defaulting and corrupt electricity contractors and companies since 1999. The organisation said that the enforcement of the judgment will go a long way in protecting the integrity of the legal system. Deputy Director of the agency, Kolawole Oluwadare, said this in an open letter dated 13 September 2019.

Former Minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan has disclosed that she has completed arrangements to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Concise News reports that Alhassan, who was the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the last election, failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket. On Sunday, Alhassan told journalists after a UDP stakeholder meeting in Jalingo that a majority of her supporters in Taraba encouraged her to rejoin the PDP. She said the stakeholders meeting, which lasted until midnight on Saturday, drew participation from all those who contested for various political offices on the platform of the UDP.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has been evicted from the reality show during Live eviction on Sunday, Concise News reports. Khafi and three other housemates were nominated for possible eviction by other housemates on Monday night eviction. Tacha, Mike and Seyi were safe with 10 housemates now left to battle for the grand prize of N60m. Khafi’s exit is coming after spending a total of 77 days and nine weeks in the house.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.