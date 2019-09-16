Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has threatened to quit the team over interference with his job, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Dennerby has alleged that some top shots in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) blacklisted players for protesting against their unpaid allowances and bonuses.

The Swede traveled out of the country as the Falcons finished their Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier against Algeria at the Agege Stadium on September 3.

He is, however, doubtful for the team’s double header against Ivory Coast.

“Dennerby complained that some NFF officials were making his job difficult for some selfish reasons,” a source told Brila FM.

“These officials ensured that some players, who complained that they were being owed allowances and winning bonuses, were shut out of the national team.

“He got angry that these people have taken their activities to his team selection and decided the best thing to do was to go away.

“But we are trying to talk to him and address his concerns in the interest of the nation.”

Falcons Protest Unpaid Bonuses, Allowances

In June, the Super Falcons of Nigeria refused to leave their hotel rooms in France because of their outstanding bonuses.

Nigeria had lost 0-3 to Germany in their round of 16 game at the 2019 World Cup in France.

However, the players have said they are being owed bonuses from two games, against Gambia and Senegal as far back as two years ago.

They said that the money for those two games is two million naira and that only half of that has been paid to them.

Equally, the multiple-time African champions noted that they have not been paid five days daily allowance at the 2019 World Cup.

“They paid us 1 million [naira] and said that is all. We want them to pay the balance,” one of the players told ESPN.

“Part of that money is from two years ago, the other is from three years ago. And they are also owing us five days’ daily allowance here in France.

“Before the World Cup, we asked them for a meeting so that we could discuss our World Cup bonuses; like they did with the men’s team last year.

“They ignored the letter and nobody said anything about it until now.”