The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday said one of the students who sustained injuries in a protest staged by the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) last week, Azeez Elijah, can no longer lift his legs and hands.

NANS while calling on Nigerians to pray for him, threatened that it will lay curses on Governor Fayemi’s family if anything happens to the remaining injured students.

Concise News had reported that NANS on Wednesday had condemned the alleged killings of two students of FUOYE, and injuring of others by security details attached to Chief (Mrs) Bisi Fayemi; wife of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Dada Kehinde Abiodun, part one student at the Department of Crop Science and Horticulture and one Joseph Okonofua, were allegedly shot dead during a protest on Tuesday by security personnel suspected to be in the convoy of Bisi Fayemi.

According to a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi said, Elijah, who is the President of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), FUOYE chapter, “went into the horrible state after a police officer acting under the instruction of the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, shot a teargas canister at his head during the protest, which led to his paralysis. He has kept everyone including his parents in limbo as he barely speaks to anyone.”

Adeyemi said Elijah had been looking helpless on the hospital bed since the day of the ‘horrific’ incident, which he alleged was masterminded by Mrs. Fayemi.

He added, “We, however, call for nationwide prayers for our FUOYE students currently bedridden at different hospitals in Lagos, Ekiti among other states as well as student leaders and their parents, I as we cannot withstand the agony of losing any one of them again.

“Although, the Fayemi’s family are yet to be remorseful but we are not begging for that, but we want to advise them to fast and pray for other injured students because God forbid, if anything evil happens to any of them, we shall pray negative prayers (Curses) for your(Fayemi) family.”

Adeyemi spoke further, saying, “Although, the fayemi’s family are in charge of the taxpayer’s money in Ekiti and Dr. Kayode Fayemi himself is the Chairman of Governors Forum, making him very powerful before men but not before God.

“We, however, use this medium to calm the nerves of our students on their colleagues in police custody, as we assure you that they will come out unhurt very soon.”