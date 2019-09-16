Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said he is taking stock of N-Power teachers and the subjects they teach in schools, Concise News reports.

Makinde said this recently following the Executive Council meeting in Oyo State where he noted that the move was to know where the government will intervene in the distribution of free exercise books.

According to him, the cost of running schools in the state is also being addressed by his government.

In a tweet, he said, “We are also taking stock of our teachers (Mainstream, NYSC, N-Power and PTA) and the subjects they teach to note the distribution so our intervention will be adequately targeted. The issue of running costs of schools is being addressed.”

N-Power Sends Important Information

All Alimosho – Lagos beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have been told to come for their vest, Concise News reports.

A message disseminated by Abanikanda Isma’eel, the representative for N-Power in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State of Excellence indicates that distribution of the vests is scheduled for Thursday 19th of September, 2019 at Agege.

It reads thus:

INFORMATION ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF NPOWER VEST

This is to inform the whole NPOWER Volunteers (2016 & 2017 set) under Alimosho LG that the vest would be available for collection at LAGOS STATE AGRICULTURAL DEVT. AUTHORITY (LSADA), OKO-OBA, AGEGE on THURSDAY 19th SEPTEMBER, 2019.

TIME: 10am-2pm

PLS COME WITH YOUR NPOWER PROFILE PAGE FOR IDENTIFICATION

The N-Power scheme employs 500,000 Nigerians and was initiated in 2016 by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.