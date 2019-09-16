N-Power: Fraud Allegation Laid Against Beneficiaries

Some Nigerians have accused some beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme of ‘defrauding the system’, Concise News reports.

In a Twitter conversation on Sunday, a user, @woye1 revealed that a friend sent him a report about Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) which happened last year about how Nigerian students were paid scholarship funds and refused to go to school.

He was opining about corruption in the system.

Woye’s tweet prompted reactions from two Twitter users who lamented that it is not only in TETFund that corrupt practices exist, stating that N-Power beneficiaries are abusing the opportunity the scheme affords.

A friend sent me a report about Tertiary Education Trust Fund that happened in 2018 about how Nigerian students were paid scholarship funds & refused to go to school. Some were approved to go to Europe for MSc/PHD, dem go African countries. Some just relocated to another state pic.twitter.com/fPjK32yzIo — Woye (@woye1) September 15, 2019

N-power nko?

We are cheating ourselves, thinking we defrauding the govt! I educate them, but most say people at the top are fraudsters as well. Really sad. — Jay Tee (@T33jay1) September 15, 2019

N-power graduate teaching is the most abused rn. Folks already in jobs keyed into it, colluded with the head of the schools – sharing the 30k with them – & not going anymore. Even n-power inspectors/supervisors are on the game. — Jay Tee (@T33jay1) September 15, 2019

It would be recalled that early this year when The Cable published an undercover investigation about the scheme – dubbed the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa – Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment denied that there is fraud in the system.

“That’s not true. That does not exist in N-Power programme. We do know that there is no perfect system. But I do expect a minimal number of Judas out of every congregation of 12. There’s nothing you’ve written that I am not aware of,” Imoukhuede said.

“When we took the programme online, there were chances that those who deserve it and those who do not will come into the programme.

“That was why we introduced the physical verification process, which was a process they all had to go through before being engaged formally into the programme.

“The process helps check that there are no ghosts. Everyone was verified to be an individual, qualified, and has a BVN.

“Our state focal persons are mandated to provide us monthly reports of attendance, discipline and compliance by the volunteers.

“When people engage in absenteeism, they go on payment hold immediately. There is a control mechanism.

“Yes, you can be deployed and choose not to go to work every day if you want to dictate your own time.

“That is not our terms and conditions. It’s a full-time volunteering programme.

“What your investigative journalism will help us in doing is to name and shame as we often do on all our platforms when we receive the reports.

“For the second batch, we had 1.8 million qualified applications after we removed double-counts and incomplete applications from the 2.5 million we received and we selected 300,000.

“Like I do tell them, for everyone, there are other qualified Nigerians that can replace them.

“The volunteers have a whistle blower programme where they report themselves, especially those who don’t go to work.

“We have N-Power in the states and local governments who have formed a monitoring team and they report absenteeism.

“We have independent monitors in every local government who also give us reports every month.

“Then, if some volunteers are really smart to beat all the systems, I can assure you that they can beat the system today, but they can beat it tomorrow.”