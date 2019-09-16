N-Power: FG Reveals Humongous Amount Spent Annually On Social Investment Programmes

As the Muhammadu Buhari administration keep on with the N-Power programme, the Federal Government of Nigeria says it spends N500 billion annually on National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Concise News reports.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Minister of State Budget and National Planning Clement Agba at the 60th annual conference of the Nigerian Economic Society in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government is committed to grassroots development and has shown this by investing N500 billion annually since 2016 in the national social investment program.

“In order to create a more inclusive society that enhances the quality of life. The government has continued to implement the social investment program.

“The sum of N500billion has been appropriated annually for the scheme since 2016. This reflects the continued determination of the government to pursue an inclusive society and achieve growth. Policies such as the n-power scheme have seen 500,000 graduates and 26,000 others engaged.

“Under the national home-grown school feeding program, as at March 2019 over 9.5million school children across 30states are being fed and over 1913 cooks empowered,” Agba said.

The Minister added that government enterprise and empowerment program has seen to the disbursement of N1.71million loans to small businesses and farmers across the 36 states and the FCT.

The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) coordinates the implementation of the four components of the National Social Investment Programme namely; The National Home Grown School Feeding Programme NHGSFP, N-Power, National Cash Transfer Programme NCTP and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme GEEP.

We’re building a reliable database for effective planning for sustainability of SIPS – Uwais

In related news, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment says the Federal Government is in the process of building a National Social Register (NSR), which contains a comprehensive and reliable database of poor and Vulnerable households across the country.

The presidential aide – represented by Sola Afolayan, the Monitoring and Evaluation Manager at the NSIO – said the NSR which can be desegregated into age, gender, disability, educational levels, etc for proper planning of social intervention programs at the National, State and Local Government levels, would also be available for third parties who intend to utilize the information therein for research and philanthropic activities.

Delivering the keynote address at the 14th Anti-corruption situation room forum organized by the Human Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Borno State, North East Nigeria, Mrs Uwais also gave a hint about ongoing efforts to develop a Consolidated Beneficiary Register CBR comprising data collated from all the four components of the Social intervention program of the Federal Government.