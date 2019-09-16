The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has said that “the only solution” he can proffer to Nigeria’s various challenges is for people of the country to become friends with God, Concise News reports.

Dr Olukoya was speaking in an interview with Nigerian Tribune recently.

“All and sundry cannot claim that we are unaware of the various challenges we face as citizens of the country. The problems have become so terrible that we don’t know what the end result would be, but the only solution I can proffer is God.

“Anybody who wants to fulfil his or her destiny in life must become a friend of God, because God is a programmer of everybody. He has our lives in His hands. He is the one that knows everybody best, because He is like a manufacturer and you cannot know a product more than the manufacturer and since God is our manufacturer, we have to become His friend.

“Also, we must obey God and leave a clean holy life so as to fulfil destiny and for us to experience a peaceful nation.”

Meanwhile, MFM’s 3-day bumper 30th Anniversary programme happened between Friday, August 23rd to Sunday, August 25th 2019 at the Prayer City, Km 12 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where Dr. D.K Olukoya and other anointed men of God ministered with abundant praise and worship to God.

Worshippers in their thousands from all over the world attended the event.

There, Dr Olukoya revealed how MFM came into being.

He said God gave him the vision to start MFM when he was living in a one-bedroom rented apartment.

He told the congregation during a sermon, he titled: “Rearranged for Revival”, which is also the theme of the convention, that: “I was sleeping in my one-room apartment in the Boys Quarters of a house located on Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, in 1977, when I heard a sharp voice. I then woke up and walked towards the door. But I did not see anybody.

“Again, for the second time, the voice came and as wondered who it was, the Holy Spirit said: ‘son remember the call of Samuel’.

“Then he started giving the covenant that led to the establishment of the MFM.”

Furthermore, he said although he got the messages and the covenant from God, MFM was not founded until 12 years later.