Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Raises Alarm Over ‘Fulani Assassins’ In His House

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that some hired killers were on Saturday night spotted ‘in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of his house in Isiama-Afaraukwu’, Umuahia, Abia State – Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Kanu warned those targeting him and his family to ‘retrace their steps’, while promising ‘the Efulefus (Igbo political leaders who can’t defend the interests of their own people due to greed and cowardice) that invited them’ one almighty shock.

He writes on his known Twitter handle: “The Fulani assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of my house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps. Whoever sent them will be exposed and held accountable. The Efulefus that invited them on this dark day are in for one almighty shock.” Read more here.

Biafra: Why I Will Join Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB- Rochas Okorocha Reveals

The immediate past Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha, has disclosed that he is ready to join the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) if they give him a genuine reason to do so.

Concise News understands that the Senator representing Imo North at the National Assembly declared that he is yet to fathom the motive behind the outlawed IPOB.

He added that aside from knowing most of the members, it is his duty to have a chat with them as a father.

Okorocha disclosed that the group should convince him of the reasons he must partake in the liberation of a new sovereign state for Biafra and the benefits of the group on the Igbo in South-East Nigeria. Read more here.

Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Said About Nigerian Returnees From SA

Amaka Ekwo who is the Press Secretary to pro-Biafra activist leader Nnamdi Kanu has said “Biafrans” are free to sing the Nigerian anthem, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra activist was saying this in a reaction to a viral video of Nigerian returnees from South Africa singing the national anthem.

The returnees were brought home by Air Peace with most of them believed to be Igbo whom Nnamdi Kanu is clamouring a separate country “Biafra” for.

One Aisha Yaguda had posted a video of the returnees singing the Nigerian anthem on Twitter and wrote, “Biafra returnees at [the] airport singing Nigerian National anthem. Sunji maza.”

While responding to the viral video, Amaka said, “WOW! Yes, [they are ] Biafrans! Anyone can sing any country’s national anthem. Read more here.

