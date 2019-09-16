Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Monday, September 16th, 2019, on Concise News.

NDLEA Arrests 21 Suspected Drug Dealers In Taraba

The Taraba Command of National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday said it has arrested 21 suspected drug dealers with a total seizure of 299.6 kg of assorted illicit drugs.

Concise News gathered according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA Commander in Taraba state, Suleiman Jadi, disclosed this in Jalingo while parading the suspects and the items seized from them.

Jadi said that the suspects were arrested in some flashpoints across the state that include: Gidin-Doruwa in Wukari Local Council, Forest, Kogin-Sarki, Kogin-Malam-Garba, Maijidda Plaza, Mayodasa, Sabongari, Road Block and Mile Six, all in Jalingo.

Jadi also said the items seized from them are: 239.9 kg of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp, and 59.7kg of psychotropic substances, which had 274 bottles of codeine syrups. Read more here.

CAN Reveals Imminent Situation If Crisis Persists In Taraba

Pastor Isaiah Jirapye, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba chapter, has said that food crisis is imminent if the Tiv/Jukun communal violence is not checked, Concise News reports.

Jirapye told NAN on Saturday in Jalingo that the tribes locked in the conflict were predominantly farmers, and regretted that the violence had made it difficult for them to visit the fields.

The clergy, who particularly condemned the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. David Tanko by unknown gunmen along Takum-Wukari road, advised the perpetrators to repent and seek the face of the Lord.

“It is worrisome that both Tiv and Jukun, who have been living together as brothers, will fight so dirty, killing and destroying their homes.” Read more here

Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Aisha Alhassan Returns To PDP

Former Minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan has disclosed that she has completed arrangements to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News reports that Alhassan, who was the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the last election, failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

Mama Taraba, as she is fondly called, was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari, but she resigned over doubts of her political loyalty.

She had said in an interview that she would remain loyal to Atiku Abubakar, Buhari’s political rival.

On Sunday, Alhassan told journalists after a UDP stakeholder meeting in Jalingo that a majority of her supporters in Taraba encouraged her to rejoin the PDP. Read more here.

