Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online update for today, September 16th 2019.

1. Kogi Governorship Election: Buhari’s Minister Tasks Politicians On Unity

The FCT Minister of State Ramatu Aliyu has urged political actors in Kogi State to eschew violence as the unity and peaceful coexistence of the state are not negotiable, Concise News reports.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Austine Elemue, in a statement on Sunday, made the call when a delegation of Kogi Political Triangle, led by Adamu Shuiabu, paid her a visit in her office.

The minister, therefore, used the visit to called for a united force in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

She emphasised the need to build bridges among the different ethic groups in the state, noting that peace was a daunting task but achievable.

According to the minister, the state will achieve more under one united body. More details here.

2. Kogi: Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Dep. Drags Him To Court

The Kogi State Deputy Governor Simon Achuba has dragged Governor Yahaya Bello before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) over alleged non-payment of allowances, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Achuba also dragged the Kogi State Commissioner for Justice before the NICN.

In a suit NICN/ABJ/244/2019 filed on Aug.19., Achuba prayed the court to declare that the decision of the defendants to withhold his allowances was discriminatory and an unfair labour practice. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!