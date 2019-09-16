Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Monday, September 16th, 2019, on Concise News.

A former Governor of Benue State and Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District Gabriel Suswam has deflated reports that he was about to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives (APC).

It was reported that the lawmaker had opened up talks with some highly powerful northern politicians and oligarchs preparatory to 2023 general election, saying he would be interested in joining the ruling APC leadership. Read more here.

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made allegations against the National/State Assemblies election petitions tribunal frustrating its members in delivered judgment by the tribunal from proceeding on appeal against the judgements.

Concise News understands that the Youth wing of the APC led by Tersoo Kulas in a press conference in Makurdi disclosed that the tribunal judgement has not given the copies of judgement to the parties after 24hrs from the time delivered, he added that they have withheld the judgements it delivered against the APC for 4 days (96hrs) as at today. More here.

The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) on Sunday expressed satisfaction with President Muhammadu Buhari’s timely intervention to provide lasting solution to the age-long conflict between the Tiv and Jukun people of Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Anule Emmanuel, National President of the group expressed delight in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Anule said the group is impressed with President Buhari’s fatherly efforts to resolve the age-long rift between the two ethnic groups. Details here.

And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines. Be sure to get more updates on this dependable online news medium.