Lagos: Police Arrest Notorious 'Pastor,' Rapist In Bariga

Detectives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested one Emmanuel Olatunde called “Pastor” in Bariga Local Government Area of Lagos State, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that “Pastor” a notorious cultist was nabbed in a link with some robbery and murder cases in the council.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana on Sunday, it said, Olatunde, 31, of No 27 Oremenunu Ibafo Street, Bariga, is an ex-convict and a member of the “Eiye” Confraternity.

“He is responsible for the murder of one Ahmed Karowi, an Aiye Confraternity Kingpin on Sept. 11, 2019,” the statement noted.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged to court.”

The statement added that one Innocent Ifunayachi, 34, has been arrested for raping a 14 year-old-girl in her family house after he laced her food with Indian hemp.

“The suspect, being a friend to the family visited and found the girl eating noodles,” the police added.

“While she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp into the food.

“She lost consciousness after eating the food and he took advantage of that to rape her.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court.”

Fayemi Orders Investigation

In a related development, Governor Kayode Fayemi has called for investigation into the killing of two students of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State by police officers.

Two students of the institution: Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua were reportedly killed by police bullets during a protest last Tuesday.

In a statement on Sunday, Fayemi said, “I have in the last few days agonized over the incident that took place at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

“Any shooting arising from legitimate protests diminishes our fledgling democratic dispensation and calls to question our commitment to fundamental human rights.

“Until the multiple investigations are completed, I am necessarily constrained from talking about the details of what transpired.

“I however do not need to be constrained about the emotions a tragedy like this evokes.

“Having heard from all parties to the incident, it is pertinent that I now personally convey my deeply felt sorrow for the loss of two promising young lives and for those who suffered injuries.

“To be sure, our government prides itself on its strict adherence to the rule of law. The right of citizens to protest on any issue relating to governmental actions or inactions is a fundamental component of our good governance agenda.

“We could not therefore under any circumstances have directed that deadly force be used on any of our citizens freely expressing their right to protest.

“Even before the conclusion of the investigations into this matter, we have taken a number of steps; a high-level government delegation has visited the families of the deceased. This will not be a one-off intervention.”

He added: “I have directed the State Commissioner of Police to urgently commence an investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate shooting incident with a view to identifying possible culprits within and outside the Force.”