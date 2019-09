Veteran Nigerian musicians, Konga, and Lord Of Ajasa have joined force to release a new song titled, “Agbawo,” Concise News reports.

Information has it that the writer of the song, Konga, chose to feature his friend in making the tune outstanding.

They described themselves as “veterans” in the music industry who have decided to come together to make a tune on the used beat.

The joint was mixed and mastered by the talented Kordmix.

Listen below.