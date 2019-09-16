Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) has denied reports that he was planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversial lawmaker debunked the rumour on his official twitter handle @dino_melaye, on Monday.

Melaye added that APC will be defeated in Kogi State, adding that only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC.

He wrote: “Only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC. APC will be defeated in Kogi State.”

Concise News reports that Melaye was one of the aspirants that contested during the PDP September 3 governorship primary for Kogi State.

He scored 70 votes to come fourth, while Musa Wada was declared winner with 748 votes, having defeated Abubakar Ibrahim, who came second with 710; and a former Kogi Governor, Wada Idris, who came third with 345 votes.

Melaye appealed against the result to the PDP Kogi and Bayelsa Governorship Appeal Panel headed by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, but his appeal did not succeed.

He also rejected the party’s appointment as the Director-General of the Kogi State PDP Governorship Campaign Council.