The Kogi State Deputy Governor Simon Achuba has dragged Governor Yahaya Bello before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) over alleged non-payment of allowances, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Achuba also dragged the Kogi State Commissioner for Justice before the NICN.

In a suit NICN/ABJ/244/2019 filed on Aug.19., Achuba prayed the court to declare that the decision of the defendants to withhold his allowances was discriminatory and an unfair labour practice.

Also, he is seeking for an order of the court for the payment of N921.5 million as his travel allowances, monthly impress, security votes and other statutory allocations accrued to his office as the Deputy Governor of the North Central state.

Concise News learned that the case filed by Falana & Falana’s Chamber, has not been assigned to a judge.

Activities at the NICN restarted on Monday following a two months annual vacation which was announced by a circular, dated June 23, and signed by its President Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

Some counsel and litigants were seen at the premises of the Abuja Division of the NICN on Monday.

Minister Cautions Politicians

Meanwhile, the FCT Minister of State Ramatu Aliyu has urged political actors in Kogi State to eschew violence as the unity and peaceful coexistence of the state are not negotiable.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Austine Elemue, in a statement on Sunday, made the call when a delegation of Kogi Political Triangle, led by Adamu Shuiabu, paid her a visit in her office.

The minister, therefore, used the visit to called for a united force in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

She emphasised the need to build bridges among the different ethic groups in the state, noting that peace was a daunting task but achievable.

According to the minister, the state will achieve more under one united body.

Aliyu, however, called on the people of the state to support the government at the center in order to realise the dreams of the state, saying that Kogi was blessed with ingenious and competent hands.

She called on them to use their numerical strength to vote massively for Gov. Yahaya Bello, in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.

“There is nothing we can achieve without peace. Kogi state is blessed with ingenious and competent men and women.

“We are doing well in building the nation, and nation building is a collective responsibility.

“I sincerely believe that Kogi State will be a hub of activities after the second tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Kogi State unity is not negotiable. It is not about a political party or ethnicity anymore,

“We must follow the government at the center to get the dividends of democracy in order to realise the Kogi of our dream.

“We are stronger in unity. However, I know unity is a daunting task but achievable. Kogi State at this point of our political era needs continuity and consolidation.”