Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that the reasons for not constituting his cabinet is due to the emergence of different forces that supported him during the 2019 election.

Ganduje added that the process of nominating Commissioners in his second term has taken a lot longer time, adding that the formation of the cabinet is imminent.

The governor disclosed these in a foreign radio interview conducted in Hausa on Sunday.

“Some of my former commissioners will be re-nominated while others will not. However, those that are not returning, as commissioners will still be accommodated in the government,” he said.

In 2015, Ganduje ran for election as a candidate of the Kwankwasiyya group within the APC.

It was therefore easy for the group to agree on their nominees for commissioners even before Ganduje took the oath of office.

However, in 2019, running as the head of his own Gandujiyya faction, Ganduje needed the support of other political blocs in order to defeat the Kwankwasiyya candidate after the group decamped to the opposition PDP.

Among the politicians who supported him were former governor, now Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and former deputy governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar.

Ganduje Vs Abba: Tribunal Reveals When It Will Deliver Judgement

Judgement on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will be delivered in October, Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has disclosed.

The presiding judge, justice Halima Shamaki, spoke after the Counsel representing the petitioners, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) told the court they had closed their case.