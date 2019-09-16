Kaduna Govt. Warns Teachers Against Collecting Money From Parents

Kaduna State Government on Monday warned teachers and administrators of public schools against collecting money from parents before enrolling their children.

Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, gave the warning while reacting to allegations by some parents that they were being asked to pay a certain amount of money before enrolling their children.

Yayi said that basic education in the state remained free, while the girl-child would be educated free until graduation from secondary school.

“Therefore, no teacher, headteacher or any school administrator should collect any amount of money from parents under any guise before enrolling a child.

“We will investigate this and sanction anyone found committing such gruesome offense, which is counterproductive to the Nasir El-Rufai led administration’s effort to provide quality education to children in the state,” she said.

She called on parents to report anyone who demanded money to register their child to appropriate authorities for the government to take necessary action.

The permanent secretary described the turnout of students as “very impressive,” adding that academic activities had fully commenced.

Reports have it that public schools in the state have witnessed a mass turnout of students and pupils as academic activities began for the 2019/2020 session.