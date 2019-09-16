Internet Fraudster Bags Three Months Imprisonment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Makurdi Zonal Office, has said that it secured the conviction of one Emmanuel Adakole Ogbole, an internet fraudster on Friday.

The Commission had arrested, investigated and taken Adakole before Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which found him guilty and sentenced him to three months imprisonment, but with an option of fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

Following a plea bargain agreement between him and the Commission, he was arraigned on a two-count charge which the Commission filed against him.

Count One reads: “That you, Emmanuel Adakole Ogbole. sometime in June 2019, in Makurdi, Benue State within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, had in your possession documents containing false pretence, to with email accounts named miichealjones4u2018@gmail.com,michealgravely@gmail.com, and mitchelvlast@gmail.com, which documents you knew contained false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, George G. Chia-Yakua, urged the Court to accept the plea bargain and convict him accordingly.

Justice Nkeonye pronounced him guilty and subsequently convicted him to three months imprisonment, with an option of fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) which should be paid to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He was also asked to forfeit his handset to the Federal Government.

The Court, however, ordered him to be remanded in prison custody pending the payment of the fine.