The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the country’s security system better, Concise News reports.

Concise News learned that the Catholic Bishops’ President Most. Rev. Augustine Akubeze made the call on Sunday in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the opening ceremony of the second plenary of CBCN.

According to Akubueze, the most important function of any government is the protection of lives and properties of its citizens.

The clergyman added that when there is security of lives and properties, there would be peace, and development in the country.

He, also, lamented the spate of kidnapping going on in Nigeria, especially those involving Catholic priests.

“Only recently we heard of the burning of Rev. Fr. David Tanko of Jalingo Diocese to death and only recently we heard of the killing of a priest in Enugu Diocese,” he added.

“We Catholic priests and faithful must preach daily the message of peace and justice. It is part of the message of Christ. It is part of the mission of the church.

“As missionaries, we must be harbingers of justice and peace in our land.”

This is as he said, “We are just interested in living our lives peacefully without any fear of being kidnapped for ransom or being driven from our home land.

“Every government that fails to protect the constitutional rights of her citizens has failed. The leaders of a country should ensure peace and security of his people.”

Priest Hacked To Death

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu says one of its own, Paul Offu, has been shot dead along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu local government area of the state.

This, according to the diocese, occurred on Thursday.

Until his death, Offu was the parish priest of St. James the Great parish, Ugbawka.

“With a deep sense of sorrow, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announces the tragic death of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu who was shot dead this evening (1st August 2019) by some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA,” the diocese wrote on its Facebook page.

The sad incident comes less than a month after another priest was killed by yet-to-be-identified people in the state.

Ikechukwu Ilo was attacked and seriously injured by kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to stop his car.

It also comes months after Clement Ugwu, another priest, was killed by armed men while returning from a meeting in Ezeagu local government area.