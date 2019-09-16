Nigerian comedian, Bovi recounted how his performance had saved a lady from committing suicide over depression, Concise News understands.

According to the comedian, the lady had narrated how she watched his ‘back to school’ video’ on YouTube while she was depressed.

Sharing the screenshot of the lady’s message on his Instagram handle, Bovi who is well known for his comic character said his goal as a comedian is to help people get out of mental issues.

The Comedian admits he always get messages like this on the regular basis and that his prayer point was just to make people laugh rather to make them happy.

He wrote: I get mails like this all the time. I remember vividly my prayer to God when I started stand-up comedy professionally; “dear God, I don’t just want to make people laugh.”

“I want to make them happy”. Mental health issues are real. Let’s not think people are bluffing all the time.”

“Even people who threaten to take their lives but don’t also need help. Lastly, happiness is a choice. Let’s always remember that.” he added.