The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has called on his political aides to double their efforts and be committed in order to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the state during his administration.

Concise News gathered that Governor Makinde made this call in his closing remarks on Sunday at the end of a two-day executive retreat for members of his cabinet and senior aides in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Makinde said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, saying: “For our permanent secretaries and political office holders, it still remains ‘soldier go, soldier, come’ but the barrack remains.

“How many governors have you seen their backs? You will see the back of this government too. But your commitment to the success of this administration must not waiver.”

Governor Makinde further stressed the need for political appointees and top officials of the state civil service to work in harmony.

He stated that collective responsibility must be the watchword for success to be achieved and gave assurance that the civil servants would be empowered to do their job but not without accountability.

The governor said, “We are making a pact with you that the current administration will empower you. We will give you those responsibilities. We will give you the authority to carry them out but we demand from you accountability.

“I know that the pertinent question that is probably agitating your mind right now is that, will the system be fair to you? I make bold to say that, under my watch, absolutely.”

“So, my appeal to everybody is, come with me, let us create a new prosperous Oyo State together and God will help us,” he added.