The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on Monday called on the state Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, to expose those behind the killing of two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) during a protest.

NAN reports that Fayemi, who made the call in a broadcast, said a Judicial Panel of Inquiry would be constituted to probe the incident, as demanded by the student union bodies.

He said the state government would compensate families of the dead as well as foot the bills of those injured.

The governor also lauded the exoneration of his wife, Bisi, from the cause of the deaths.

He said it was wrong for anyone to terminate the lives of students holding a lawful protest over poor electricity supply to their campus.

Concise News had earlier reported how two students of the institution, Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua, were killed by police bullets during a protest last Tuesday.

Many other students were also injured when the students protested poor electricity supply in Oye and Ikole Ekiti.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, was also attacked during the protest.

The protest turned violent after a police officer attached to Mrs. Fayemi’s convoy slapped a student leader. Despite the fatalities, the police in Ekiti claimed its officers did not fire any shot.

Governor Fayemi in a statement said “I have directed the State Commissioner of Police to urgently commence an investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate shooting incident with a view to identifying possible culprits within and outside the Force

“Taken together with the ongoing investigation by the University management, we will consider the need for an independent panel of inquiry, if necessary once these fact-finding investigations are concluded,” he said.

The governor said he had suggested to police authorities to explore the use of non-lethal rubber bullets in managing public protests, vowing that the Nigerian Governors Forum would take this up at the highest level.