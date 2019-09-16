Jigawa State revealed it has lost 90 per cent of its maize produce this year to flood which wrecked havoc in over 6,000 hectares of farmland in the state, Concise News reports.

According to the state chairman of Maize Farmers Association (MFA), Yusuf Hassan said the ugly development led to 10 per cent of maize output at the end of this year’s harvest season.

He disclosed that 907 hectares of maize farmlands in 11 local government areas, farmed under anchor borrower scheme, were washed away by the flood, with the same number of farmers affected.

He lamented that there were over 50, 000 maize farmers who were affected by the disaster in the state.

He, however, said hope was not lost if the government could be proactive by providing the affected farmers with residual maize seedlings which would enable them to recoup what they lost by replanting immediately after the flood receded.

Hassan noted that, in a normal farming season that was devoid of any form of disaster, Jigawa state could approximately produce 250,000 tonnes of maize in a year.