The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has denied vacancy and job placement advertisements currently making the rounds, saying the Federal Government (FG) has not announced vacancy and is thus not conducting any recruitment exercise presently.

Concise News reports that the Permanent Secretary of FCSC, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, said in a statement released recently in Abuja that the recruitment adverts did not emanate from the Nigerian government and should be disregarded.

“The general public is hereby informed that the advertised recruitment did not emanate from the FCSC and therefore, is untrue.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to disregard the announcement/statement on the purported recruitment.

“For emphasis, any recruitment exercise by the FCSC is advertised on its website (www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng), print and electronic media.

“It should be noted that the FCSC does not patronise social media for adverts,” the Permanent Secretary stated.