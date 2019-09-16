Fallen Truck Crushes Two To Death In Lagos

A fallen container from a truck has claimed the lives of two people and injured several others at Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This was made known by the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the deaths

He said the tragedy occurred on Monday at Agric. Bus Stop, Ikorodu.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Two people were dead. Three sustained major injuries and several others sustained minor injuries when a container fell on a Toyota Camry and three motorcycles.”

He said investigations at the scene of the accident revealed that a truck with a 20ft container fully loaded with unknown items with registration number LSD-611XU was on top speed, had a break failure, lost control and subsequently fell on the Toyota Camry with registration number FKJ-732FS and the three motorcycles.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the two bodies of the male victims had been taken to the mortuary while the injured who were initially treated by LASAMBUS had been moved to the Ikorodu General Hospital for further treatment.

“However, the commodities recovered from the container have been bagged and handed over to the Police at Owutu Police Station. Operation has been completed,” he said.