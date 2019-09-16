EPL: Red-Hot Chelsea Star Speaks On Playing For Super Eagles

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is open to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future, Concise News reports.

The forward, 21, scored a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-2 away win to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in a Premier League clash.

Abraham who played for England at youth level is being courted by the Three Lions but does not mind pledging his future to Nigeria where his parents come from.

Speaking after the game with Wolves, the player said he is not really thinking much about his international future.

According to him, he would, however, give it consideration when the time come for such a thing.

“Yes, I have heard the talk. I have not really been focused on that yet,” Abraham said at Molineux Stadium.

“I think when the time comes, the times comes. It is about focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories.

“We never know. You can never say never, whatever comes first really. I just have to keep full focus on Chelsea.

“It has been a good day at the office for the boys and me. Coming here is never easy. We played well, thankfully, I scored three and we got the three points.”

Focus Key For Abraham

Meanwhile, following a hat-trick in the Blues’ 5-2 victory over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has warned the in-form striker, Tammy Abraham to stay focused as it will get tougher for him.

According to him, the 21-year-old has shown what he can do and he will become the center of attraction in every match.

“Abraham needed to show it in pre-season and at the start of the season, hence he started at Manchester United,” Lampard was quoted by Goal as saying.

“I have competition up there. I definitely don’t want to down-talk Giroud and Batshuayi because we need them as well and Batshuayi looked sharp when he came on and Oli always gives something of a high level, so it was up to Tammy to show it.

“I’ve got confidence in him and I’m prepared to give him chances, but even more now I’ll be tougher on him because he’s shown what he can do. So the moment he wants to come off that and think that goals will just drop at his feet will be a moment when maybe he will be rested, so it’s important he makes sure he stays on his game.

“I’m happy because I see him every day with a feeling like he wants to play every day, to score goals every day and that’s something a bit special. You don’t see that in all young players and it’s a great gift in him.”