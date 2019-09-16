Ebonyi: Umahi Appoints 180 Additional Aides

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has approved the appointment of 180 additional aides to serve as Executive Assistants (EA) and Senior Technical Assistant (STA).

Clement Nweke, Principal Secretary to the governor in a statement in Abakaliki, directed the appointees, which include two former members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBSHA, and ex-deputy speaker, Mrs Dorothy Obasi, to report for their documentation on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the appointed executive assistants include: Chidiebere Egwu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East Zonal Youth Leader and Igberi Nweme, former Charmian of Ikwo Local Government Area among others.

The appointees into the STA position include: retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Kelvin Opoke and Stephen Orogwu, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Others are: Maxwell Umahi, state Vice Chairman of PDP, Mrs Dorathy Obasi, former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oliver Nwachukwu, a former member of the state House of assembly among others.

The new appointees into the technical assistant position include: John-Williams Nwode- former LGA Development Centre Coordinator, Nnannna Nwangele and Nkem Madu, prominent Youth leaders in the state among others.

Umahi had on August 6, Gov. Umahi said that he will no longer appoint more aides, with the members of the state Executive Council increasing from 70 to 83.