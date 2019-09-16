Award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz have again dished out couple goals with dance steps, Concise News reports.

In an Instagram post shared by Funke, she was spotted in a happy mood twerking for JJC Skillz.

The couple, which is one of the most admired Nigerian celebrity couples celebrated their third wedding anniversary on August 23 this year.

They couple welcomed a set of twins in December 2019.

In a recent post, JJC confirmed that the interest to get hitched to the actress came in the year 2012, when he had a dream that she was to be his partner.

At first she turned him away but she opted to give him a serious thought a year later.