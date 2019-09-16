Pastor Olusola Ore has said that Nigeria will only change when its citizens pray to God with a sincere heart, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Pastor Ore is the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Chairman in Lagos State.

He said this on Sunday at the 5th Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service of the Pavilion of Faith Global Church (PFGC), Ikeja.

According to him, Nigerians should put their trust in God so as to triumph over the plethora of challenges facing it.

He predicted that the country will soon have an end to emptiness both spiritually and economically when they rely on God, solely.

“The problems and fears pervading Nigeria was as a result of sins and unrighteousness of its citizens,” he said.

“The result of sin and unrighteousness is fear; if Nigerians continue to turn away from God, fear will pursue them.

“God will answer Nigerians when they reach out to Him in sincerity.”

The clergyman, therefore, called on the leaders and citizens to pray for wisdom, divine visitation and help from God.

“We are not talking just about the problems now, we are talking about viable solutions; solution is possible, we should not relent in praying for the country because God will visit us,” he added.

“I have high hope that this country can be changed, and I have hope that if we pray, God will give wisdom to our leaders to boost their efforts.”

This is as he said those who have been causing mayhem in the country can escape from the wrath of God if they repent from their “sinful” ways.