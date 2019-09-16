Frank Lampard will be without Antonio Rudiger for his Champions League managerial debut against Valencia after the centre-back hobbled out of Chelsea’s 5-2 win over Wolves, Concise News reports.

Rudiger – who lasted just 45 minutes on his return to action following knee surgery – joins N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emerson Palmieri as players who will miss out on Tuesday’s clash with the La Liga outfit.

Emerson missed the clash with Wolves due to a thigh strain suffered on the international break, while Kante, Hudson-Odoi and James all returned to training following their injury issues.

However, none of the group will be fit enough to take on Valencia at Stamford Bridge. ‘Tony’s injured, he’s bothered a small groin problem that he’s been carrying for the last couple of weeks at the weekend. So he’s out,’ Lampard said.

“He’ll have a scan later today and see where he’s at, hopefully not long term. And the other three you mentioned [Kante, James, CHO] are all fit but not match fit still.

“Callum is getting extra work in, played in the Under-23s along with Reece, they’ll have another game with the Under-23s before they’re ready for the first-team action.”

‘N’Golo, similarly, not to play 23s, but he’ll have more training to do just because the injury has been bothering him a bit.’ Asked if Emerson is fit, he simply replied: ‘No.’ Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a long-term absentee.