Barcelona faces Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League group-stage fixture on Tuesday night at Westfalenstadion.

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde named a 22-man squad to face Dortmund on Monday through the club’s official website.

Barcelona Team News

Captain Lionel Messi was included in the squad, after he missed Barcelona’s La Liga 5-2 victory against Valencia over the weekend, while Dembélé and Umtiti will miss Tuesday’s clash due to injury.

Out: Umtiti (foot), Neto (wrist)

Doubtful: Messi (calf), Dembélé (hamstring)

Dortmund Team News

Out: Schulz (foot), Unbehaun (knee)

Doubtful: Piszczek (muscle), Morey (shoulder)

Dortmund vs Barcelona Possible Line-ups

Dortmund xi: Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Witsel, Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcácer

Barcelona xi: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitić, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suárez, Fati