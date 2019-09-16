La Liga: Griezmann Brace Helps Barcelona Back To Winning Ways
Griezmann celebrates one of his goals (Photo: FC Barcelona Twitter)

Barcelona faces Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League group-stage fixture on Tuesday night at Westfalenstadion.

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde named a 22-man squad to face Dortmund on Monday through the club’s official website.

Advertise With Us

Barcelona Team News

Captain Lionel Messi was included in the squad, after he missed Barcelona’s La Liga 5-2 victory against Valencia over the weekend, while Dembélé and Umtiti will miss Tuesday’s clash due to injury.

Out: Umtiti (foot), Neto (wrist)
Doubtful: Messi (calf), Dembélé (hamstring)

Dortmund Team News

Out: Schulz (foot), Unbehaun (knee)
Doubtful: Piszczek (muscle), Morey (shoulder)

Dortmund vs Barcelona Possible Line-ups

Dortmund xi: Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Witsel, Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcácer

Barcelona xi: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitić, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suárez, Fati