Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Clarify Breakup News With Kiss Video

Damini Ogulu, otherwise known as Burna Boy and girlfriend, Stefflon Don, have been spotted sharing a passionate kiss at a popular club in Lagos.

Concise News understands that this is coming after rumours that the Nigerian singer had abandoned the British rapper.

The speculation about their breakup was rife when the self-acclaimed African giant was rumoured to have gone back to his ex, Princess Shyngle.

However, the recent loved up video between the artistes have clarified that the multi-award-winning singers are still in their relationship.

The video which became available to the public was shared on social media by the “Hurtin’ Me” crooner.

See video:

Information had alleged the “gum body” singer had to breakup with his UK girlfriend so as to continue dating the actress, Princess Shyngle.

According to reports, Burna Boy and Shyngle were seen at an outlet in Lagos.

As to support the new, a post on Instablog9ja said: “According to one of our insiders, Burnaboy has fully returned to actress Shyngle, who he started dating in 2018 and never really left, despite his affair with Stef.”

“We also obtained some videos of the singer and the actress catching fun together in Lagos. Also obtain was their recent FaceTime session where they were reminiscing.”

Few days after the breakup news, Stefflon Don had taken to social media to debunk the rumour.

Reacting to the speculations, Stefflon took to her Instastory to deny the rumours, on the claim that the videos seen were old.

She wrote ”old old videos, please let it rest, we are good here, thanks.”

In the same vein, Burna boy recently assured that he would raise kids with Stefflon Don.

The multiple-award-winning singer made this known in an interview with American radio presenter Ebro Darden on Hot 97 FM.