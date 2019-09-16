President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an economic advisory council to replace the current team headed by vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the team will report directly to the President.

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Doyin Salami, a senior lecturer at the Lagos Business School and former member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the chairman of the council.

The other members of the committee are:

Mohammed Sagagi as the vice-chairman

Ode Ojowu – member

Shehu Yahaya – member

Iyabo Masha – member

Chukwuma Soludo – member

Bismark Rewane – member

Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy).

The vice president’s economic team, which was made up of ministers and governors, has been in place since 2015.