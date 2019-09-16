Co-founder of BudgIT, Seun Onigbinde has resigned as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

Onigbinde made this announcement on Monday.

BudgIT is a Nigerian civic organisation that applies technology for citizen engagement with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change.

Onigbinde said “upon further reflections on the furore that has been generated by my new role as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, I humbly resign the appointment.”

“I am very grateful to the Honourable Minister, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, for believing in my expertise and I also thank everyone who sent his or her congratulations to me in the short period. I have also been humbled by the faith and belief that numerous persons have expressed in me.

“My sincere interest is to see a Nigeria that grows and optimises resources for the benefits of all Nigerians.

“My loyalty to the good cause of our nation, Nigeria compelled me to accept the call to provide technical skills and this experience has more than strengthened it.

“I also want to wish the Nigerian Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, well. I will always be of help to the federal government in my capacity as the Director of BudgIT, a critical fiscal transparency group, as I have been to several agencies. I would also work to ensure that BudgIT continues to build civic awareness on the right of every Nigerian to know how public resources are managed.”

Concise News recalls that there was a heated debate among Nigerians after the federal government appointed Seun Onigbinde as a Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning few days ago.

Seun, who has been a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and economic some policies was appointed into the position last week by the federal government.

He had accepted the appointment which prompted reactions from Nigerians, with many berating him for accepting the appointment from a government he had always criticised.