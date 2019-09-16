UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was forced to cancel a press conference with the prime minister of Luxembourg, after being met with loud boos from protestors, Concise News reports.

However, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel spoke with an empty podium next to him.

Two lecterns had been set up on the ministry’s grounds in Luxembourg City where the media was waiting to hear the pair speak after a meeting.

But Mr Johnson decided to only give a statement to a small group of journalists assembled at the nearby residence of the British ambassador, after dozens of demonstrators with a loud speaker heckled him from behind the gate.

One of the protestors could be heard saying: ‘We don’t give a flying flamingo’.

There needed to be a legally operational text to work on ‘as soon as possible’ if the October deadline was to be met, he added. It comes after the prime minister was jeered and mocked by protesters earlier, after showdown talks with EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker over lunch at a restaurant.

Mr Bettel is alleged to have told protesters they were ‘welcome’ and added that the EU would not grant another extension, without a good reason.

Following the earlier talks between Mr Juncker and Mr Johnson, the commission said Mr Johnson had still not made legally operational proposals to replace the backstop – the controversial contingency measure which keeps the UK closely tied to EU rules to prevent the return of a hard border with Ireland.