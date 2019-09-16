The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on Sunday announced Bishop Matthew Kukah as the keynote speaker at its third annual conference holding on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Kukah, who is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State is to speak extensively on the Security and Economy due to his global recognition in formulating peace and development agenda in the country.

Concise News learned in a statement signed by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda that confirmed that the theme of the conference is “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward in Nigeria.”

Former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Akpan Ekpo, a professor; and a former Director with the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has been confirmed as discussants.

While former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga, will be the chairman of the occasion.

According to the GOOCOP statement, it read “Bishop Kukah was chosen to deliver the keynote address because of his global recognition in formulating peace and development agenda.”

“Having served in prominent capacities in the Investigation Commission of Human Rights Violations (Oputa Panel), National Political Reform Conference and Ogoni-Shell Reconciliation Panel, Bishop Kukah brings an invaluable wealth of experience to the conference.

“The GOCOP conference will bring together policymakers in the private and public sectors.

‘Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, will represent the Presidency.

“The Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other stakeholder groups in the media will also be represented at the conference.

“GOCOP represents media organizations registered in Nigeria with promoters drawn from practitioners who have served at senior levels in the profession.