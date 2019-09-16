Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Anticipates 'Vital Meeting' With UN, Discloses Date

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that he will be leading the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to a vital meeting with United Nations (UN) officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday September 17, 2019, Concise News reports.

He made this known on his known Twitter account on Sunday: “I’m looking forward to leading the Indigenous People of Biafra to a vital meeting with United Nations officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Sep. 17, 2019.

“The international community is fully aware of the plight of Biafrans in the hands of the terrorist Nigerian government.”

It would be recalled that the outspoken activist presented a paper at the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium last Tuesday – on invitation.

There, he slammed Nigeria as “the problem“, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organization.

Afterwards, he revealed his desire to head to the UN.

He reiterated that the quest to restore Biafra is ‘unstoppable’.

See some reactions to Kanu's update below:

