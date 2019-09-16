Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha took many of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans by surprise with her actions, after Khafi was evicted, Concise News understands.
Khafi’s journey in the pepper dem house ended on Sunday, September 15, having got the least number of votes.
Reacting to Khafi’s eviction, Tacha who shows little or no affection during housmate’s eviction opened her arms to Khafi before she left the house.
Also, the Instagram queen wrote Khafi’s name on a piece of paper and pasted it close to her bed.
The duo have been close pals lately, most especially after Gedoni’s eviction and when Khafi shared the Head of House privilege with Tacha.
