Nollywood actors and comedians Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos and Okey Bakassi have bemoaned the eviction of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi, Concise News reports.

Khafi’s bade farewell to this year’s edition of the show on Sunday, September 15, having got the least number of votes from viewers.

Reacting, the comedians expressed their disappointment that Nigerians voted very well to keep Tacha in the house while neglecting UK metropolitan police officer.

The comedians who described Khafi as the intelligent one and Tacha as the ‘stupid’ one, noted that the voters are the reason the country is yet to make progress.

They maintained that what the viewers portrayed in the voting process is an example of how they elect bad leaders in the country’s political system.

Watch videos below