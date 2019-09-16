It was a moment of jubilation for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Tacha, Ike, Mercy and Omashola as Biggie ruled out strikes issued to them, Concise News reports.

Recall that Biggie gave Tacha a final warning for constantly being involved in fights in the House, Ike received a strike for intent to attack Seyi.

Omashola had broken rules of the house for scaring housemates after his 100 Betnaija coins were no longer in the Bible he kept them.

Mercy also received a final warning for damaging Biggie’s property when she broke the Oppo Mobile phone at a Saturday Night Party.

However, Biggie announced to the housemates on Sunday that all strikes and warnings had been canceled.

He said: “Strikes and warnings have been cancelled. All is forgiven, It’s now a level playing field for the housemates.”