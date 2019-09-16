Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has released some “prophetic” declarations for the new week, Concise News understands.

This news medium reports that Apostle Suleman in a statement on his official handle noted that God will uplift people just like He did for Abraham.

In the tweet, he declared, “May the God that lifted Abraham, announced David, preserved Paul and changed the story of job show up for you massively.

“May your life be a positive reference point and testimony of the goodness of God this week in Jesus name.”

Clergyman Pays Compensation

Last week, Apostle Suleman said he will pay compensation to those affected by the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and others in South Africa, Concise News reports.

The recent wave of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa started over the weekend with several properties lost.

While condemning the development, Apostle Suleman said he is making a list of those affected for compensation.

In a tweet on his handle, the clergyman prayed God to grant the families of those killed in the attacks the grace to bear the loss.

He also called on God to intervene in the matter and urged those affected to visit the Nigerian Consulate in the Pretoria/Jo’burg region of South Africa.

“We have spent the past 24.hrs reaching out and exploring our contacts to do what we can over this xenophobic attacks,” he said.

The Pretoria/Jo’burg consulate of the Nigerian govt [sic] are compiling list of business owners and victims over the crisis for possible compensations.

“So please all those in SA who were affected should visit the consulate and register their complaints.

For the life that was lost,God give the family the grace to bear the irreparable loss. It is just some disgruntled elements taking advantage of our collective peace. God help us.”