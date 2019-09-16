uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 10 draws
This is the advanced week 11 2019 UK football pools fixtures, games, EKO, LKO and panel matches for this weekend across all divisions.

There is only one LKO pools fixture for week 11 2019 and that is number 7 with Newcastle Vs Brighton.

Six games will be played on Sunday in this week’s pools fixtures and they are number 1, 3, 8, 18, 44, 47; the rest will be played on Saturday.

Week 11 Advanced UK Football Pools Fixtures 2019

Below are the week 11 2019 advanced UK football pools fixtures, games, EKO, LKO and panel for this weekend:

WEEK 11 – UK 2019/2020; 21-Sep-2019

# Pools Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Arsenal         Aston V. Sunday
2 Burnley         Norwich
3 Chelsea         Liverpool Sunday
4 Crystal P.         Wolves
5 Everton         Sheff Utd.
6 Man City         Watford
7 Newcastle         Brighton LKO
8 West Ham         Man Utd. Sunday
9 Birmingham         Preston
10 Brentford         Stoke
11 Bristol C.         Swansea
12 Cardiff         Middlesboro
13 Luton         Hull
14 Millwall         Q.P.R.
15 Nott’m For.         Barnsley
16 Reading         Blackburn
17 Sheff Wed.         Fulham
18 West Brom         Huddersfield Sunday
19 Wigan         Charlton
20 Accrington         Blackpool
21 Wimbledon         Bristol R.
22 Bolton         Sunderland
23 Doncaster         Peterboro
24 Fleetwood         Rochdale
25 Gillingham         Ipswich
26 Lincoln         Oxford Utd.
27 Milton K.D.         Southend
28 Rotherham         Shrewsbury
29 Tranmere         Burton A.
30 Wycombe         Portsmouth
31 Bradford C.         Carlisle
32 Cambridge U.         Swindon
33 Colchester         Leyton O.
34 Crewe         Salford C.
35 Forest G.         Stevenage
36 Grimsby         Macclesfield
37 Newport Co.         Exeter
38 Northampton         Crawley
39 Oldham         Morecambe
40 Plymouth         Cheltenham
41 Port Vale         Mansfield
42 Walsall         Scunthorpe
43 Celtic         Kilmarnock
44 Hibernian         Hearts Sunday
45 Livingston         Aberdeen
46 Motherwell         Ross County
47 St Johnstone         Rangers Sunday
48 St Mirren         Hamilton
49 Alloa         Ayr Utd.