Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration earlier considered negotiating with Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), despite doubts about the contract’s authenticity.

Malami said the Buhari-led administration could not do much since an award had been established since the beginning of the administration.

While addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Malami said the case was supposed to have been appealed by lawyers engaged by the Goodluck Jonathan administration but they faile to do so.

Concise News had reported that a British court had awarded a judgement of $9.6 billion against Nigeria over claims that the country did not fulfil its own part of 20-year gas supply and processing agreement.

Speaking further, Malami explained that the timeline for the government to appeal had elapsed by the time the Buhari government emerged.

“Even if, indeed, any case was struck out, it was out at a time when lawyers engaged by the previous administration were in charge,” he said.

He reiterated that the contract is being probed and investigation will be conducted on all those involved in drafting and signing of the agreement, as well as “other personalities of interest.”