Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is confident Tammy Abraham will get another call to the England senior team after bagging a hat-trick against Wolves, Concise News reports.

This news medium reports that Abraham scored in the 34th, 41st and 55th minutes to to inspire the Blues to a 5-2 win over Wolves in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Abraham’s international future is a subject of talks as he can play for England and the Super Eagles of Nigeria due to his parentage.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is doing everything possible to lure him to play for the West Africans.

Abraham has not ruled out the possibility of playing for the three times African champions, but he looks more likely to feature for the Three Lions.

While speaking following Saturday’s game at the Molineux, Lampard backed his player to make it to Gareth Southgate’s squad in no time.

“The goals were exactly the sort you want from him,” Lampard said. “He has to sustain it and keep playing at that level, then he’ll have a great chance.”

The striker has now scored 7 times in three league matches for the Blues this season.

The Blues played out a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in their last Premier League tie, just before the international break.

