Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho has lauded Barcelona star, Lionel Messi for making him a better coach, Concise News understands.

Mourinho’s side played against Messi’s Barcelona 13 times during his stay as Real Madrid coach between 2010 and 2013.

The 56-year-old, who has been out of job, since he was fired from Old Trafford last December, also brought up his encounters against Messi’s Barca while he was the head coach at Chelsea and Inter respectively.

The Portuguese now believes the experience of facing the Argentina captain was beneficial to him as a coach.

“I always say that I owe so much to my players, as to those who have not been my players and have created problems for me,” Mourinho was quoted by FourFourTwo as saying.

“For example, Messi never played on my team but I played against him and he has made me a better coach for having to prepare matches, for having to organize my team.

“When I say Messi I also say all the great players I have played against.”