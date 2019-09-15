A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has thanked God for the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Buhari was Nigeria’s military ruler between 1983 to 1985.

He was dethroned and spent three years in jail before he returned to power in 2015, 30 years later.

In a statement on Saturday, Fani-Kayode recalled that Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo called OBJ also spent three years in jail (between 1976 and 1979) and 20 years later, was the country’s leader – 1999.

He described both development as an evidence that God is awesome, according to a tweet on his timeline.

“OBJ was in power from 1976 to 1979. He gave up power, was in jail for 3 years and came back to power 20 years later in 1999,” he wrote.

“Buhari was in power from 1983 to 1985. He was removed from power, was in jail for 3 years and came back to power 30 years later in 2015. Awesome God!