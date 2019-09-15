Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned the attack on Elvis Omoiri for allegedly celebrating the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Tribunal, Concise News reports.

Buhari on Wednesday won his case with Atiku Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging his victory at the 2019 presidential election.

The court struck out Atiku’s petition for a lack of clear evidence with the former Nigerian Vice President heading to the Supreme Court.

Concise News gathered that following the court’s ruling, Omoiri was attacked by some hoodlums in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

While reacting to the incident, Omo-Agege called for a thorough investigation into the matter and the culprits brought to book.

“Even though our party, APC and President Muhammadu Buhari had a decisive populist electoral victory, as respecters of the law and democracy, we submitted ourselves to the judicial process and again, achieved incontrovertible victory,” he said.

“It is alarming to hear that, last Thursday when all Nigerians who respect the laws of the land were applauding the judicial triumph, someone from the other party took the loss so badly and allegedly took the laws into his own hands in such barbaric manner by attacking an APC loyalist with a broken bottle and almost snuffed out a life in the process.

“Again, I urge the police to ensure thorough investigation and prosecution as deemed necessary in the eyes of the law; our society must not condone such violence and all political parties have a duty to help give their members the orientation of due respect for the law.

“It is futile for anyone to hope that such barbaric reaction can help reverse an overwhelming electoral and judicial loss.”

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs Festus Keyamo had offered to pay the medical bill of the victim.