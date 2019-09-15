Spain brushed aside Argentina 95-75 in China on Sunday to win the Basketball World Cup for the first time since 2006, Concise News report.

The champions, who survived double overtime against Australia to reach the final, led throughout in Beijing to win international basketball’s biggest prize for a second time.

Earlier in the day, France took the bronze for the second consecutive year after a 67-57 win over Australia.

The United States won the last two tournaments but were knocked out by France in the quarter-final round earlier in the week. Argentina then beat France in the semi-final.

In the final game, the Spaniards scored first and never relinquished the lead.

They relied on superior defence and rebounding to snuff out the offensive threat of 2004 Olympic champions Argentina.

Point guard Ricky Rubio racked up 20 points and three assists.

Marc Gasol and Willy Hernangomez swatted three shots each as Spain pulled down 47 rebounds, 20 more than Argentina, en route to a comprehensive victory.

The 32 team tournament was hosted in China.

Speaking on the win, World Cup MVP Ricky Rubio paid emotional tribute to his late mother and his “family” of team-mates after a ruthless Spain saw off Argentina to win the title on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Phoenix Suns point guard was once more instrumental for the Spaniards who brushed aside Argentina 95-75 in the final in Beijing.

He had a team-best 20 points and was named Most Valuable Player of the competition.

It is Spain’s second World Cup title.

“We made history and we are really proud of that. We had a great tournament,” said Rubio, who averaged 16.4 points, six assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

“Just amazing how the tournament has been us as a team. You can tell — we were the team with the biggest heart and we showed it tonight and during the tournament.

“We feel like this will go down as a memory for us as a family, and that is bigger than the World Cup.

“It’s a family for life.

“This tournament is going to follow me for life.”

Rubio said that his mother, who died three years ago, had inspired him.

“I know nobody loved me more. Even now she drives me every day, even though she’s not here,” he said.

Spain’s victorious coach Sergio Scariolo, an assistant at NBA champions the Toronto Raptors, said that Rubio had made a “triple A improvement” in recent years.

“A couple of steps more and he’ll be a Hall of Fame player,” said the Italian.