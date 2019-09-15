Arsenal manager, Unai Emery after a 2-2 draw against Watford on Sunday said the host team pushed for their mistakes as his team squandered a two-goal lead.

Concise News reported that a second half errors by Sokratis and David Luiz cost Arsenal three points at Vicarage road after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s early brace was cancelled out.

Tom Cleverley pulled one back before Robert Pereyra equalized from the spot.

“They pushed us, Watford last year played like today. We were up in the first half and we knew that we needed to score the third. They had the capacity to come back with the supporters and that’s what happened.

“We couldn’t break their pressing in the second half. They are physical, a very strong team. They pushed for our mistakes, they were playing for our mistakes.

“When you are trying to break their lines you can have chances. They won the second half and my summary is it is not a good point.

“We need to continue working. When we tried to play the long ball we lost the ball as well,” Emery told BBC Sport.